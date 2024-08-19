Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

