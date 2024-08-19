Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.78-2.98 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.23.

NYSE EL opened at $94.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

