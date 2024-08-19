Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $94.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

