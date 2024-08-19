Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.78-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of (1%)-2% yr/yr to ~$15.45-15.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.23.

EL opened at $94.97 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

