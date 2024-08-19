Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$3.34-3.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $94.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

