Evercore ISI Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

TEX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Terex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Terex by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 166,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

