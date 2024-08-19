Evercore ISI Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $40.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

VNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 57,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Vontier has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

