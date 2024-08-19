Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Evergy by 781.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,464,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.68. 96,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

