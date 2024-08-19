Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

ES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

ES traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.76. 366,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,797. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

