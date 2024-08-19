Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

