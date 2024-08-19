Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 60,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.