Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 465.3 days.
Extendicare Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.08 on Monday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.
Extendicare Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
