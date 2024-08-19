Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 465.3 days.

Extendicare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.08 on Monday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.