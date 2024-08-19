Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.45

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 36741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.37.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Research analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

