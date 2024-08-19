Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

