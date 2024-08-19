Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

