EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

