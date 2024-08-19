Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FRFHF traded up $6.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,140.00. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $781.00 and a 12-month high of $1,179.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,101.90.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.