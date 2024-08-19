Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

Shares of FFXDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192. Fairfax India has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

