Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

FRCOY stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 27,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

