Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,187,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 3,727,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS FNMA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.