Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,187,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 3,727,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Wedbush upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
