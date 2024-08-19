FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90.
About FIBRA Terrafina
