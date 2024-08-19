FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.