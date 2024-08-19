Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.14

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

