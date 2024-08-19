Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 590.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.21 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

