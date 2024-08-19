Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 590.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.21 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.