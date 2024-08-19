First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,048.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,817.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,689.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 195.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
