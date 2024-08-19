First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,048.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,817.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,689.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 195.31 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.