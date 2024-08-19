First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF stock remained flat at $12.16 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

