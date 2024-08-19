First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.00

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $804.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
