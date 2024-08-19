First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.00

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $804.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 382,370 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.