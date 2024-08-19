First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,103,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 74,147 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 1,906,834 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 979,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 784,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.65 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

