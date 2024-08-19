First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.06

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 28064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
