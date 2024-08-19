First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.06

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 28064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

