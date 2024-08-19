First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Reduced by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.61. 14,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,827. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

