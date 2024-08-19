First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FTXL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.11. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- JD.com’s Record Net Profit Underscores Its Financial Strength
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Latest Portfolio Moves: A Strategic Shuffle
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.