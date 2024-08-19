First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.11. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

