First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $57,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

