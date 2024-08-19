First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.72

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 36075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

