Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,807,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,058,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of FGETF remained flat at $14.20 during midday trading on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

About Flight Centre Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.