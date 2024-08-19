Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

