Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.93

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.48, with a volume of 201936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

