Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.13. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

