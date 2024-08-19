FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 334992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Specifically, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

FOX Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,175 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

