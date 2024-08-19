fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.
fuboTV Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of fuboTV
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,742,780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in fuboTV by 528.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,005,002 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
