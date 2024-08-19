fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.74. fuboTV shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 24,588,413 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

fuboTV Stock Up 28.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $589.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

