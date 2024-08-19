Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$52.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

