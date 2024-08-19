GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.20.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.