GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $184.59 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $190.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

