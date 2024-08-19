Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.36% from the company’s current price.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

About Genasys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Genasys by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

