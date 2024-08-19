Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.36% from the company’s current price.
Genasys Stock Performance
Shares of Genasys stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys
About Genasys
Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genasys
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Early-Stage Biotech Stock Is Up 400% — Should You Buy Now?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Microvast vs. FREYR: Which Battery Stock Holds the Power?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Retail Earnings: Value, Caution, and Luxury in a Shifting Market
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.