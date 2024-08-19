GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 13.3%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 337,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 101,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GFG Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19.

About GFG Resources

(Get Free Report)

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.