GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
