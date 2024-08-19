Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.82. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.80. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.
About Glass House Brands
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glass House Brands
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.