Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Update

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $4,116,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glaukos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

