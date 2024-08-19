Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.04. 227,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,291. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

