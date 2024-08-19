Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.28. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,137,709 shares changing hands.

Globalstar Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after buying an additional 1,494,552 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

