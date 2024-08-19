GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.33. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 120,006 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $43,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

